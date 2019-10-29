Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual has confirmed that it plans to apply for the recusal of Johannesburg High Court Judge Brian Mashile from the Peter Moyo case.
The parties are expected back in court where Moyo wants the company and its directors to be found in contempt of court.
But Old Mutual, which fired Moyo over what it called a conflict of interest related to his company NMT Capital, maintained that it could not reinstate Moyo.
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel called Judge Brian Mashile "a single individual wearing a robe" and added he couldn’t overturn a decision made by directors of a company.
He later apologised but it appeared that bygones were not bygones.
Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said that the insurer wanted Judge Mashile not to be involved in Moyo’s request for the company and its directors to be individually held in contempt of court.
But Mashile would have to give the insurer leave to make that application.
And the deadline for all the parties to submit affidavits and replies was set for the end of this month.
