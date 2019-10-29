Old Mutual: No disrespect meant in seeking Judge Mashile's recusal
Old Mutual wants Judge Brian Mashile to recuse himself because Peter Moyo has claimed in his application for contempt that the insurer had insulted Mashile personally when it didn’t obey his orders.
JOHANNESBURG - The Old Mutual board said that fired CEO Peter Moyo was to blame for its decision to seek the recusal of Judge Brian Mashile from the contempt of court case against it.
The insurer and its directors want Mashile to recuse himself because Moyo has claimed in his application for contempt that the insurer had insulted Mashile personally when it didn’t obey his orders.
Moyo filed the contempt case when Old Mutual refused him access to its offices after Mashile had ruled twice that he should be reinstated.
In a statement, Old Mutual said that Moyo’s contempt of court application, in which he said that the insurer allegedly insulted Judge Brian Mashile personally for not carrying out his orders, was the reason why the judge should recuse himself.
It said that this meant Mashile was now a subject of the contempt proceedings and the judge would have to decide on claims which now involved him personally.
The insurer said that this decision meant no disrespect to Mashile.
Added to this, the company did not say how it viewed board chair, Trevor Manuel, calling Mashile "a single individual who happens to wear a robe", for which he later apologised.
The contempt of court hearing is expected early next month and the court has set a date of 4 December to hear Old Mutual’s appeal of Mashile’s judgments.
