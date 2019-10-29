Ntseki names Bafana squad for double header Afcon qualifiers

South Africa face Ghana on Thursday, 14 November 2019, in Accra followed by a clash against Sudan on Sunday, 17 November, at Orlando Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has named his 25-man squad for the African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in November.

South Africa face Ghana on Thursday, 14 November 2019, in Accra followed by a clash against Sudan on Sunday, 17 November, at Orlando Stadium.

The other country in Group C is São Tomé and Príncipe, who South Africa will only meet next year.

Ntseki has selected the bulk of the team that defeated Mali 2-1 in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge played in Port Elizabeth earlier in October; that was his first assignment as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.

He has brought back defenders Thami Mkhize, from Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits’ Sifiso Hlanti. They both missed the last match due to injuries.

In midfield, Bongani Zungu makes a return after missing the last international break due to injury.

Also recalled after a long absence is midfielder Aubrey Modiba, who plays for Supersport United, and takes the place of the injured Keagan Dolly.

“If it is not broken, why fix it,” Ntseki said of the squad. “We have decided to keep the bulk of the team because they already understand what we want to do, and you will recall this will be my third camp with them – even though we did not play a match in the first one. So, it was important to keep that consistency as we also don’t have too much to work on things seeing that we are playing two matches in a space of three days, which also involves significant travelling”.

Bafana will report for camp on Sunday, 10 November, and depart for Ghana the next day.

They return to South Africa on Friday, 15 November, to prepare for the Sudan fixture.

Bafana Bafana squad for #Afcon2021 qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in November.



Goalkeepers:

Williams, Keet, Goss



Defenders:

Hlatshwayo, Mathoho, Mkhwanazi, Maela, Morena, Hlanti, Mkhize, Lebusa — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) October 29, 2019