NSFAS: No major disruptions amid workers' strike
Workers went on strike on Monday over performance bonuses and claimed that employees were being victimised.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Tuesday said it had contingency plans to minimise the impact of the strike by Nehawu members.
NSFAS management said no major disruptions were reported at its branches and the funding application process for the 2020 academic year was well on track.
The scheme's administrator Randall Carolissen said: “Next week we will do all our final payments. We are way ahead with preparations for 2020.”
Nehawu said the strike would continue indefinitely.
The industrial action comes as matric pupils decide on where to study next year
