No need to panic over water crisis but use it responsibly - Maile
On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called on South Africans to urgently cut back on their water usage, with proper rain only expected in December.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlements Department has urged residents not to panic over the water crisis in the province.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said that instead of panicking, residents must rather use water responsibly.
The department said that it would continue to monitor the situation in the province closely.
Maile said that his department was working closely with the Gauteng City-Region Observatory and municipalities.
"We might even have to look a having a water summit in the province that must come up with a water strategy."
The City of Tshwane has been forced to reduce its water supply drastically due to the shortages in the Vaal River system.
This has left residents of Hammanskraal, Laudium and other areas without water for days.
