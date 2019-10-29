Moses Mabhida violence victims accept apology from Kaizer Chiefs supporters
The nine men and women found guilty of causing mayhem at a soccer match in Durban last year resulting in several injuries have come face to face with their victims and offered their apologies.
Tempers flared after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Nedbank Cup semifinal match against the Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
They forced their way into the stadium, attacked other spectators and destroyed equipment belonging to several broadcast companies, causing damage amounting to R2.6 million.
The victims accepted the apologies at a victim-offender mediation facilitated by the Correctional Services Department.
It was an emotional session at the stadium as victims recounted the violence on that day in April last year.
Sabelo Mazibuko, who was one of the victims, said he suffered permanent injuries to his back.
“That day completely changed how I live life. My health has improved a bit, but my body still hurts.”
One of the perpetrators, John Khumalo, said he acted under the influence of alcohol, but he had learnt his lesson.
“I’m now one of those people who have a criminal record. I’m very sorry to South African football lovers and families.”
eThekwini Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott called on Kaizer Chiefs management to encourage their supporters to behave better.
Club spokesperson Vino Maphosa said they would intensify their supporter training programmes.
