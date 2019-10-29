View all in Latest
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Women calling for shift from military spending to development

The United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said women peacekeepers, those affected by conflict, were concerned by the lack of political will to change their environment.

FILE: United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Picture: GCIS
FILE: United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said women affected by conflict around the world were calling for disarmament and for budgets spent on wars to be redirected to development.

Mlambo-Ngcuka was addressing the UN Security Council debates on peacebuilding and peacekeeping in New York earlier on Tuesday.

She said women peacekeepers, those affected by conflict, were concerned by the lack of political will to change their environment.

“After conflict, economic recovery for women is primarily limited to microcredit and micro-enterprises while large scale reconstruction is dominated by men and benefit men. Feminist organisations repeat calls for disarmament and arms control and shifting military spending to social investment. Still, these calls have gone unanswered.”

