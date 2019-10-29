Missing Philippi boy (4) found unharmed

Lulonke Saleni was last seen by his mother while playing with a friend in the Mangawungu informal settlement on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police said that a missing four-year-old boy from Philippi East was found unharmed and had been reunited with his family.

It's not yet clear where the child has been for the past few days.