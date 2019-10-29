Medupi, Kusile underperformance may worsen load shedding - dept
This was a key issue highlighted in the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan being presented to Parliament’s Mineral Resources and Energy portfolio committee.
CAPE TOWN - There are concerns that the continued underperformance of the Medupi and Kusile Power Stations will exacerbate the country's load shedding risk.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and a delegation from his department shared details of the plan with members of Parliament.
Mantashe and department officials faced questions from Parliament’s Mineral Resources and Energy committee on the recently promulgated Integrated Resource Plan.
Among the key issues from the plan was a power purchase programme which needed to be undertaken to help boost capacity and performance at power plants.
The department’s Jacob Mbele said reliance on diesel-run generators needed to be reduced: “If the issues of plant performance at Medupi and Kusile are not resolved, it obviously exacerbates the problem. It will result in further supply and demand shortages
Another issue pointed out was the need to commence preparations for a nuclear build programme that would yield 2500MW power.
Officials insisted it would be done at a pace and scale the country could afford.
