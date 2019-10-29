McCarthy admits he fears for his job as City's poor form continues

The Citizens are having their worst run in the Absa Premiership since McCarthy's appointment in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes that with his team's current struggles, the players should look at themselves in the mirror.

The Cape side is sitting in 13th position after nine matches, with eight points.

He said whatever goes wrong in the team, coaches were the first to be blamed.

"Players need to look at themselves in the mirror first and foremost. Too many players are happy to be here, happy to pick up a salary, but they don't put in the shift - they don't put in the work to earn it," said McCarthy.

"Coaches take the blame, coaches take the bullet first and foremost. Sometimes players need to look at themselves because coaches aren't the ones on the pitch."

McCarthy said he was worried about his own job if things continued as they have been.

"Of course I am worried because I have never been in this position. The longer it continues the more frustrating it gets because now you have to do a lot of soul searching," said the former Bafana Bafana striker.

"Now you have to ask yourself where the win will come from because we lose games from winning positions, we lose the games from being in control of the game."

On Monday, the Citizens announced the signing of a 27-year-old Greek defender Giannis Potouridis to strengthen the team.