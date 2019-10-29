Makhura: Gauteng to roll out 12 FDI projects to boost SA manufacturing capacity

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said some of the projects would include an automotive manufacturing plant in Kagiso on the East Rand as well as the expansion of the Gautrain.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng province was on Tuesday described as the economic influencer of Africa at the Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue.

Government representatives and business leaders, including Joburg’s outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, have gathered in Sandton to strengthen investor relationships between Europe and Africa.

The European Union has affirmed itself as one of Africa's major partners for growth, investing over $50 billion in imports and exports across the Southern African Development Community region.

Makhura said his province aimed to roll out 12 foreign direct investment projects which would boost South Africa's manufacturing capacity and industrial hubs.

“We want to reindustrialise our province, we want to see more jobs, we want to support the small-medium enterprises. We want to see township businesses owned by women, owned by young people and that’s the only way we can resolve South Africa’s triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

The Southern Africa-Europe Dialogue runs until Thursday and will address unexplored opportunities and potential strategic partnerships between the two continents.