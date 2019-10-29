Makhura: Gauteng to roll out 12 FDI projects to boost SA manufacturing capacity
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said some of the projects would include an automotive manufacturing plant in Kagiso on the East Rand as well as the expansion of the Gautrain.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng province was on Tuesday described as the economic influencer of Africa at the Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue.
Government representatives and business leaders, including Joburg’s outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, have gathered in Sandton to strengthen investor relationships between Europe and Africa.
The European Union has affirmed itself as one of Africa's major partners for growth, investing over $50 billion in imports and exports across the Southern African Development Community region.
Makhura said his province aimed to roll out 12 foreign direct investment projects which would boost South Africa's manufacturing capacity and industrial hubs.
Makhura said some of the projects would include an automotive manufacturing plant in Kagiso on the East Rand as well as the expansion of the Gautrain.
“We want to reindustrialise our province, we want to see more jobs, we want to support the small-medium enterprises. We want to see township businesses owned by women, owned by young people and that’s the only way we can resolve South Africa’s triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”
The Southern Africa-Europe Dialogue runs until Thursday and will address unexplored opportunities and potential strategic partnerships between the two continents.
More in Business
-
Old Mutual: No disrespect meant in seeking Judge Mashile's recusal
-
Eskom won't be privatised - Gordhan
-
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
-
Rise in unemployment rate no surprise, says Cosatu
-
Gordhan: Eskom plan indicates SA's energy mix in next 10 years
-
Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.