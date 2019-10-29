Maile: Land invasions a flourishing business, engineered by syndicates

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said illegal land occupation in the south of Johannesburg has spiraled out of control.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said illegal land occupation in the south of Johannesburg has spiraled out of control.

Last week, the department's legal team served summonses on a group of people believed to be spearheading the occupation of government land in the south.

The matter is currently in the High Court in Johannesburg where the group is opposing the department's attempt to get a permanent eviction order.

Maile said land invasions in the south of Johannesburg were a flourishing business, engineered by syndicates.

He said something urgently needed to be done to put a stop to what he called anarchy and lawlessness.

“So, if you’ve got a blanket court order, it means whether a person is coming now or later the police can immediately act on the business of that court order and that’s what we want to ask from them.”

Residents of the Ennerdale, Eldorado Park and nearby communities gathered at the High Court on Tuesday morning with a group of community members accused of illegally occupying land earmarked for development.

The community argued that government had been dragging its feet to deliver on its promise to build houses for those in need and were simply taking matters into their own hands