John Cena donates $500k to first responders tackling Californian wildfires
The wrestler and actor has vowed to make the donation to help the heroes as they battle the fire in the Golden State.
LONDON - John Cena on Monday said he was donating $500,000 to help the first responders tackling the Californian wildfires.
The wrestler and actor vowed to make the donation to help the heroes as they battle the fire in the Golden State.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, he said: "Hello world, John Cena here. And as you may know, I have a movie coming out called 'Playing With Fire' in theatres, November 8. It's a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy and it showcases a whole group of people who I believe are heroes, first responders. We also know that right now California is in dire straits, it is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.
"Today I asked myself what can I do? I have come up with an answer. I want Paramount to do me one favour: I want them to pick a charity - pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of 'Playing with Fire' and out of respect for the people who I truly believe our heroes, my response would be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause. In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources. This is the right thing to do and I'm doing my part to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck, please stay safe and you are our heroes."
And Paramount took to social media to confirm what charities they would like to support.
Quoting John's tweet, they wrote on their official Twitter account: "Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. (sic)"
I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019
Popular in World
-
Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say
-
Metals tycoon Gupta to merge steel operations ahead of possible IPO
-
'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - Boeing CEO
-
Trump says US may release parts of Baghdadi raid video
-
British PM urges early election after EU backs Brexit delay
-
Strong quake hits south Philippines, injuries reported
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.