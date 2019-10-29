India to stage first day-night Test
The second Test against Bangladesh starting on 22 November will be played under floodlights at Eden Gardens, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Tuesday.
KOLKATA - India will stage its first-ever day-night Test in Kolkata next month against Bangladesh in what the new head of Indian cricket said would be a major boost to the five-day game.
According to media reports both teams had to be convinced to take part in what Sourav Ganguly, the former batting star who took over as BCCI chief last week, called "the beginning of something special in Indian cricket."
"For me, as former captain of India and as the current president of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet," he added.
"In this effort of ours, day-night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowds into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport."
New BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the new board wanted a campaign aimed at "revolutionising Test cricket and this is our first step towards it."
Media reports said India's traditionally influential spinners were reluctant to agree to the pink ball Test because the increased evening dew meant they would have less impact.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said the match conditions had been agreed after discussions with the Bangladesh team, who leave for India on Wednesday for the Twenty20 internationals and two Tests.
"We have had a frank and constructive discussion with the players and the team management. I have received a positive response about playing the day-night Test," he said.
Bangladesh will be without captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned by the International Cricket Council Tuesday from all cricket for two years for breaching anti-graft rules.
There have been 11 day-night Tests since the first between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
