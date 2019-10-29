Mantashe: I can't comment on EFF's call for me to resign

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mantashe: I can't comment on EFF's call for me to resign

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday denied paying hush money to journalists over a story about an alleged extra-marital affair.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe denied paying bribe money to journalists. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe denied paying bribe money to journalists. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said he did not receive a notice of the EFF’s demand that he resign from Parliament.

The call follows allegations that he bribed journalists to can a story about his sex life.

The Sunday World this weekend reported that Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged love triangle involving a young woman and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Mantashe said he could not respond to the EFF’s call for him to step down as minister and MP, because he has not received notice of the demand.

The DA has also requested an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

When asked whether he would sue the Sunday World, Mantashe said: “You’re putting the cart before the horse.”

Mantashe denied paying bribe money to journalists.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA