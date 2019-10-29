Mantashe: I can't comment on EFF's call for me to resign

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday denied paying hush money to journalists over a story about an alleged extra-marital affair.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said he did not receive a notice of the EFF’s demand that he resign from Parliament.

The call follows allegations that he bribed journalists to can a story about his sex life.

EFF Calls on Mantashe to Step Down as Minister and MP Following Allegations of Bribing Journalists. pic.twitter.com/7aBvMxDZ0o — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2019

The Sunday World this weekend reported that Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged love triangle involving a young woman and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Mantashe said he could not respond to the EFF’s call for him to step down as minister and MP, because he has not received notice of the demand.

The DA has also requested an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

When asked whether he would sue the Sunday World, Mantashe said: “You’re putting the cart before the horse.”

Mantashe denied paying bribe money to journalists.