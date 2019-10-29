Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has released the so-called special paper on Eskom, with plans to reform the struggling state-owned entity.

Gordhan has released the so-called special paper on Eskom, with plans to reform the struggling state-owned entity.

Gordhan has released the so-called special paper on Eskom, with plans to reform the struggling state-owned entity.

The release of the paper has been eagerly awaited by investors and ratings agencies who have cited the financial and operational crisis at the power utility as one the biggest threats to South Africa's economy.

Gordhan said a number of measures would be put in place, including separating parts of the power utility's transmission.

“…And we hope that by January or so, next year, some of the physical changes that need to be made will all have been made. Our ultimate deadline for the functional separation of transmission at the outside is 31 March 2020.”

READ: Roadmap for Eskom

