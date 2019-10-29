Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has released the so-called special paper on Eskom, with plans to reform the struggling state-owned entity.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs the media. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs the media. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday said Eskom's new roadmap was the beginning of government's plan to reposition the parastatal.

Gordhan has released the so-called special paper on Eskom, with plans to reform the struggling state-owned entity.

The release of the paper has been eagerly awaited by investors and ratings agencies who have cited the financial and operational crisis at the power utility as one the biggest threats to South Africa's economy.

Gordhan said a number of measures would be put in place, including separating parts of the power utility's transmission.

“…And we hope that by January or so, next year, some of the physical changes that need to be made will all have been made. Our ultimate deadline for the functional separation of transmission at the outside is 31 March 2020.”

READ: Roadmap for Eskom

Roadmap for Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA