Gordhan: Eskom plan indicates SA's energy mix in next 10 years
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given details on the utility’s special paper that details plans to fundamentally restructure it.
Government will be separating the transmission, generation and distribution components to become subsidiaries of Eskom Holdings.
The minister said that the special paper concentrated on the transition from the existing dependence on fossil fuels to the mix of energy sources.
"And this plan indicates the kind of energy mix that South Africa foresees for itself in the next 10 years. In other words, how much hydro, nuclear or renewables or solar, coal and any other form of energy that could contribute to the energy mix in South Africa."
READ: Roadmap for Eskom
Roadmap for Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
He focused on the formation of a transmission entity.
"The transmission component will be separated firstly as a functional subsidiary of Eskom Holdings."
Gordhan said that consideration was also being given to create two or more generation subsidiaries to introduce competition with Eskom.
WATCH LIVE: Gordhan's Special Report on Eskom
