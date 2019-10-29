Gauteng MEC Maile fires senior employee, suspends 2 more for alleged misconduct
This comes after the Auditor-General gave the department an audit disclaimer, which it saw as a huge setback for the province.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlements Department has fired a senior employee and placed two senior managers on precautionary suspension following allegations of misconduct.
The department said its disciplinary action was taken as a direct result of the negative audit outcome.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said the two senior managers, who were now facing disciplinary hearings, have been accused of serious misconduct.
He said one employee was the deputy director-general of corporate management services and another the acting chief financial officer: “We believe that there are certain actions that the responsible managers were supposed to take but they didn’t take those actions. There’s been the procurement of security services, which cost the department about R400 million.”
Maile said the contract of the director responsible for facilities, logistics, records and security management was terminated with immediate effect.
He was accused of gross misconduct, which the department said hampered its obligations to speed up the delivery of houses.
Meanwhile, a new head of department has been appointed, Phindile Mbajwa, who Maile described as a seasoned manager with a knack for achieving clean audits wherever she leads.
