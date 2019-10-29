Gauteng govt in court for blanket eviction order over land invasions
Three months ago, it reached boiling point in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, when police and residents clashed when officers tried to evict people.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlements Department is in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, expecting to get clarity on how it can deal with the escalation of land invasions in the province.
Structures have mushroomed all over the province on government and privately-owned land, while metro police try to evict people, only for them to return days later.
In some extreme instances, the department had to turn to the courts to obtain an interdict.
The department is seeking a blanket eviction order from the High Court to help police remove land invaders off government property immediately without seeking an individual eviction order every time, delaying the process.
MEC Lebogang Maile said the matter needed to be resolved urgently.
