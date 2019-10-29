'Game of Thrones' creators withdraw from 'Star Wars' trilogy
David Benioff and DB Weiss said they were 'regretfully stepping away' from the upcoming trio of movies in the blockbuster space saga, the first of which was originally scheduled for release in 2022.
NEW YORK - The creators of Game of Thrones have pulled out of making a Star Wars trilogy because the pair want to focus on their Netflix work, dealing a blow to Disney.
David Benioff and DB Weiss said they were "regretfully stepping away" from the upcoming trio of movies in the blockbuster space saga, the first of which was originally scheduled for release in 2022.
"There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects," they said in a statement sent to US media.
The duo were due to write and produce the trilogy, which was to be distinct from the adventures of Luke Skywalker and his family that drove the first three trilogies.
It's a bumper time for Star Wars fans.
The ninth installment of the Star Wars saga - The Rise of Skywalker directed by JJ Abrams - is due out in mid-December.
Another series of Star Wars movies is also being put together by Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi in 2017.
And in September, Disney announced that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would make a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, the subsidiary of Disney that owns the sci-fi franchise.
Benioff and Weiss signed a reported $250 million, five-year deal with Netflix in August, 18 months after they agreed to produce the Star Wars trilogy for Disney.
The Netflix deal came as the streaming giant spends huge amounts of money to fend off competition from other on-demand services, including the soon-to-be-launched Disney+.
The Star Wars franchise has been a massive moneymaker for Disney since it acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. The four films released since then raked in almost $5 billion in global box office sales.
Following the relative failure of the stand-alone film Solo in 2018, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announced he wanted to slow down the pace at which Star Wars films are released.
More in Lifestyle
-
Mel B's dyspraxia and ADHD make it difficult to date
-
Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health: study
-
50 years after internet conception, dark side stirs fear
-
Ed Sheeran is Britain's richest celebrity under 30
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the Pride
-
Taylor Swift can't shake off fresh copyright infringement row
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.