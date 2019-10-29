Ed Sheeran is Britain's richest celebrity under 30

The 28-year-old singer topped Heat magazine's Rich List 2019 with a whopping £170 million worth, thanks to his two-year-long Divide tour as well as huge sales of 150 million records worldwide.

LONDON - Ed Sheeran has been named as Britain's richest celebrity under 30 in Heat magazine's Rich List 2019.

Daniel Radcliffe, aged 30, known for his roles in the Harry Potter movies, was second on the list with an impressive £90 million whilst Harry Styles, aged 25, placed third with £64 million.

Another Harry Potter star Emma Watson, aged 29, came fourth with £57 million leaving One Direction star Niall Horan, aged 26, to round off the top five with £54.8 million.

Elsewhere to feature in the top 10 included girl group Little Mix - made up of Leigh Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, with £50 million for all four of them as well as 1D's Louis Tomlinson (£46 million), Liam Payne (£44 million) and Zayn Malik (£38 million).

Stormzy, aged 26 - who headlined Glastonbury Festival this year - is worth an impressive £12 million whilst actresses Sophie Turner (£8.5 million), Daisy Ridley (£8.4 million) and Maisie Williams (£4.5 million) also making the cut alongside their male counterparts: Nicholas Hoult (£8.3 million), Dev Patel (£7.5 million), John Boyega (£6.6 million) and Tom Holland (£3.5 million).

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sheeran paid himself over £17 million last year.

A source said: "Being on a 250-date tour which takes in nine million fans around the globe obviously means he's preoccupied with performing. But this bumper profit still shows that people are lapping up his music and, crucially, still buying what he records in huge numbers. Most of the profits from the Divide album, which he released in 2017, will be included in the newly released figures."