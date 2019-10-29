View all in Latest
Dale Steyn: Early form is the key ahead of MSL

On Tuesday, Blitz fast bowler and former Proteas pacemen Dale Steyn said early form was the key for MSL's second edition.

FILE: Cape Town Blitz captain Dale Steyn. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Cape Town Blitz captain Dale Steyn. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mzansi Super League gets underway in two weeks time when defending champions Jozi Stars face last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz.

On Tuesday, Blitz fast bowler and former Proteas pacemen Dale Steyn said early form was the key for MSL's second edition.

“Having a successful tournament is about finding the players that you can gel with. Teams that can bond the quickest tend to do the best. On paper, I don’t think we were the best team last year, but I thought that we played our best cricket and that is why we made the final,” said Steyn.

“If we can establish ourselves quickly in the tournament, we’ve got all of the makings of reaching the final again – to win it will be fantastic.”

This will also be the first time that Steyn teams up with Pakistan international marquee player Wahab Riaz, having had several encounters against each other on the international scene. It will also be another chance to link up with Anrich Nortje, the new quick on the rise in South African cricket circles.

“I have played against Wahab a few times but never played in the same team as him,” Steyn said.

“I love left-arm seamers. I love fast bowlers, they get me excited. It was ‘Arno’ [Nortje] last year and he bowled with rapid pace in the first MSL.”

