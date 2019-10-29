Dale Steyn: Early form is the key ahead of MSL
On Tuesday, Blitz fast bowler and former Proteas pacemen Dale Steyn said early form was the key for MSL's second edition.
CAPE TOWN - The Mzansi Super League gets underway in two weeks time when defending champions Jozi Stars face last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz.
On Tuesday, Blitz fast bowler and former Proteas pacemen Dale Steyn said early form was the key for MSL's second edition.
“Having a successful tournament is about finding the players that you can gel with. Teams that can bond the quickest tend to do the best. On paper, I don’t think we were the best team last year, but I thought that we played our best cricket and that is why we made the final,” said Steyn.
“If we can establish ourselves quickly in the tournament, we’ve got all of the makings of reaching the final again – to win it will be fantastic.”
This will also be the first time that Steyn teams up with Pakistan international marquee player Wahab Riaz, having had several encounters against each other on the international scene. It will also be another chance to link up with Anrich Nortje, the new quick on the rise in South African cricket circles.
“I have played against Wahab a few times but never played in the same team as him,” Steyn said.
“I love left-arm seamers. I love fast bowlers, they get me excited. It was ‘Arno’ [Nortje] last year and he bowled with rapid pace in the first MSL.”
Popular in Sport
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
-
Safa refs review committee: Chiefs’ first goal was legitimate
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
-
'No bluffing': Boks won't change tactics for England, says Erasmus
-
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
-
England wary of 'X-factor' Kolbe in World Cup final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.