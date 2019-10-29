CT to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

In September 2022 the eighth edition of the showcase event will take place in Cape Town in what will be the first time that Rugby World Cup Sevens has been hosted in Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town has been named by World Rugby as the hosts for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The announcement was made in Tokyo on Tuesday after the World Rugby Council awarded the hosting rights for the premier tournament to South Africa at its interim meeting.

In September 2022 the eighth edition of the showcase event will take place in Cape Town in what will be the first time that Rugby World Cup Sevens has been hosted on the African continent.

“We’re delighted that South Africa and Cape Town has been confirmed as hosts for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We have been eager to host global rugby tournaments for a number of years and to have the flagship event in the growing the sport of Sevens come to South Africa is exciting.

“We saw how the sport engaged the audience in San Francisco, last year and we are certain that it will be just as big a success in Cape Town.”

The world’s best 24 men’s and 16 women’s rugby sevens teams will take to the field at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point where they will compete for world champion status over three days.

The 55,000-capacity stadium is the venue that hosts the hugely successful HSBC Cape Town Sevens. This year the venue will host both men’s and women’s teams across three days of competition for the first time.

The arrival of the event on the African continent for the first time was also welcomed by Mr Khaled Babbou, the president of Rugby Africa.

“Rugby Africa is very proud and happy that this tournament is coming to Africa,” he said. “It will add to the growth of the game on the continent. Congratulations to the South African Rugby Union.”

Roux said: “The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a rugby bucket-list tournament in the past few years and we’re sure that international visitors to the event will experience a great tournament at an ideal rugby venue in a fantastic city.”

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be played during September 2022 considering the international calendar, including the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and the Commonwealth Games that will take place in Birmingham, England in July 2022.

Competition dates will be confirmed in due course.