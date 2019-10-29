CoJ: Hackers didn’t access financial information
The city missed the deadline set by the hackers who demanded almost half a million rand in bitcoin.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg on Monday said it was certain that the cyber intruders who gained access to the metro's information systems have not accessed any financial information.
The city missed the deadline set by the hackers who demanded almost half a million rand in bitcoin.
The digital trespassers gained access to the systems on Friday.
It said it was safe to say no resident's information had been leaked yet.
Officials promised to have 80% of its systems restored by Monday but was not sure when the other 20% would return.
Head of IT Cyril Baloyi said: “When it comes to matters of IT, sometimes it becomes difficult to put a timeframe because technically you might hit a glitch that you did not foresee when you started.”
Baloyi conceded that there were loopholes in the information system.
“I can tell you that based on the investigation that we have so far, we don’t see them having our financial information or system information.
Officials said they were able to trace those responsible and police were interviewing witnesses.
We do know where the attack (hacker) comes from #cojsystembreach ^TK pic.twitter.com/oSWVpqvTPA— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 28, 2019
Latest update by MMC for Finance, cllr @FunzelaZA after @CityofJoburgZA detected a network breach in its systems last week. ^KO@HermanMashaba @JoburgFinance pic.twitter.com/1aGWcHKYZj— Leader of Executive Business: City Of Johannesburg (@LOEB_COJ) October 28, 2019
