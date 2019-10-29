Cape Cobras in hot water for missing transformation target

The franchise missed its transformation target for this week’s Four-Day Domestic Series match against the Warriors at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that an investigation was under way against the Cape Cobras for missing its transformation target.

The Cobras only fielded two Black African players in the match, one less than the required target as per part of CSA's commitment to facilitating transformation. A minimum of six players of colour, including three black Africans, is what is deemed as acceptable.

"We've noted the submission by Western Cape Cricket in lieu of a request for a deviation from the administrative conditions which we've set as CSA," CSA Head of Communications Thamie Mthembu told EWN Sport.

"What is going to happen now once we've received the submission with the substantive condition, we still have to look into why that would've taken place and what measures were put in place to avoid the situation of the union not meeting the target.

"It normally takes about 14 days to conduct this investigation and then come to a conclusion as to the weight and the validity of the submission made. Should we then establish that after no valid reason from the union, we will then consult with the board and stakeholders and we will have to apply a remedy. That remedy can range from a sanction which is a warning up to taking away incentives if we have to go to that option."

The Cobras referred all queries on the matter to the CSA.