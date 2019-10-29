Madikizela: DA needs to be stabilised quickly
Bonginkosi Madikizela has been approached to run for DA leader following Mmusi Maimane’s shock resignation last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader said the party needed to be stabilised quickly.
That week was grim for the official opposition when Maimane, former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip, chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Boughey and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the party.
The DA denied claims that it was in a crisis and maintained it was going through challenges.
Madikizela said he might not be interested in leading the DA at a national level. But he added he could not stop others from nominating him.
He said he had been asked to run for the leadership position.
“I want the best for the party. Those people who feel strongly about nominating me will go ahead. I will not stop them, but we must look at the pool of people who will be nominated and make the best decision.”
The DA leader in Parliament John Steenhuisen announced on Monday that he would be running for the job.
Madikizela could face up against his provincial Cabinet colleague Ivan Meyer, who is currently the Western Cape’s MEC for Agriculture.
There’s still no word on whether Meyer will put his name forward.
