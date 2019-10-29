Body of newborn found at Kraaifontein dump site

The discovery was made at a waste plan facility in Joostenbergvlakte on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a newborn baby has been found at a dump in Kraaifontein.

The discovery was made at a waste plan facility in Joostenbergvlakte on Monday afternoon.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: “According to our reports, members attended to the complaint to the mentioned address and they discovered a newborn baby girl with the umbilical cord attached in a black garbage bag. The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.”

Earlier this month, the body of a newborn baby was discovered under a bridge in Langa.