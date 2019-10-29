Body confirmed to be of Herolds Bay mother, daughter still missing

35-year-old Heidi Scheepers and her daughter (6) and son (2) were last seen alive at the Voëlklip lookout point near Herolds Bay a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a woman retrieved from the sea near Herolds Bay on the weekend has been positively identified as that of missing 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers.

Scheepers and her daughter (6) and son (2) were last seen alive at the Voëlklip lookout point near Herolds Bay a week ago.

The bodies of Scheepers and her two-year-old son were retrieved from the waters after police spotted the chassis of their VW Kombi in the ocean below the cliff.

The wreckage of the vehicle was found in Herolds Bay. Picture: Supplied.

The search for the young girl is set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Adverse weather conditions hampered search efforts at sea on Monday, but the police’s Captain Malcolm Poje said they would resume their search on Tuesday.

“We’re still patrolling the area. If the weather permits, we will resume the search for the missing six-year-old girl”.