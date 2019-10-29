View all in Latest
Bad weather hampers search for missing Herolds Bay girl

Exactly a week ago, the six-year-old child went missing with her mother and two-year-old brother.

Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cozette (pictured here) and Hugo, went missing on 22 October 2019. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com
Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cozette (pictured here) and Hugo, went missing on 22 October 2019. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing Southern Cape girl is set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Exactly a week ago, the six-year-old child went missing with her mother and two-year-old brother.

They were last seen alive at the Voëlklip lookout point near Herolds Bay.

The bodies of 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers and her two-year-old son were retrieved from the waters after police spotted the chassis of their VW Kombi in the ocean below the cliff.

Adverse weather conditions hampered search efforts at sea on Monday, but the police’s Captain Malcolm Poje said they would resume their search on Tuesday.

“We’re still patrolling the area. If the weather permits, we will resume the search for the missing six-year-old girl”.

Heidi Scheepers pictured with her husband and their children. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com

Heidi Scheepers pictured with her husband and their children. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com

Timeline

