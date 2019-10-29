ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top cop
CAPE TOWN - The delay in appointing a Western Cape police commissioner has become the latest political football.
The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) accused one another of interfering in the process.
The post has been readvertised following a formal complaint by one of the candidates for the job, Jeremy Vearey.
Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore has welcomed the decision by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to readvertise the post.
Dugmore said that it was critical that the process to appoint a new provincial commissioner was handled with care.
He has also taken a swipe at Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz for labeling Sitole's move a breakdown in trust.
Fritz, on the other hand, said that ANC MP Faiez Jacobs applied pressure on police.
He said it was alarming that a process, which was followed in line with the Constitution and related legislation, was now being restarted because a politically-aligned candidate was not shortlisted.
Fritz described it as a mass violation of trust in the panel and also a breach of the rule of law.
