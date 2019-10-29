Anatii nominated for prestigious award alongside Beyoncé for 'Brown Skin Girl'
The local artist has been nominated for his contribution to the popular song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.
CAPE TOWN – Anatii has given us one more reason to be proudly South African after receiving a nomination for the respected Soul Train Music Awards in the United States.
The Soul Train Music Awards is an annual awards ceremony which celebrates black artists in the entertainment industry.
Anatii, whose real name is Anathi Bhongo Mnyango, has been nominated for the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award, together with US star Beyoncé, for his contribution to the popular song Brown Skin Girl.
Brown Skin Girl, which features Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy, is part of Beyoncé The Lion King: The Gift album which was released in July this year.
It has been described as a love letter to black women and also sparked the #BrownSkinGirl challenge, which saw women posting selfies of themselves in celebration of their skin colour.
It opens with the lines: “Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world… never trade you for anybody else.”
LISTEN: Brown Skin Girl audio
Fans have since taken to social media to congratulate Anatii.
@ANATII has been nominated on the Soul Train Awards for THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S Award as he is one of the songwriters for Brown Skin Girl on The Lion King album! 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🌍🌎🌏 pic.twitter.com/WV5PIdYLzS— Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotions) October 28, 2019
Congratulations to one of my former pupils, @ANATII, who has been nominated alongside @Beyonce, for a Soul Train Music Award, for his contribution to the writing of “Brown Skin Girl” included on “The Lion King: The Gift” Motion picture soundtrack. #Proud 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/p1nvsRnEkt— Sheldon Rocha Leal (@shelrochaleal) October 28, 2019
@ANATII my brother, congratulations 🍾, you’re the one. Hits galore, umXhosa!! I’m proud of you man. It feels like you’ve won already.— 𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐌 🦅 (@iamvairnorm_rsa) October 28, 2019
The local star also paid tribute to Beyoncé in a post on Instagram in July.
View this post on Instagram
BIG BLESSINGS A COME DOWN! ENKOSI @beyonce. BIG UP TO THE INCREDIBLE TEAM BEHIND THE GIFT. THE ENERGY WAS PURE! THE CULTURAL SHIFT HAS BEGUN! HONORED TO BE AMONGST SUCH AMAZING SOULS @kwasifordjour @landonlawson_ @marielgomerez @iamstacybarthe @michaeluzowuru @teohalm @antclemons @dopebyaccident UMTHANDAZO UYASEBENZA! ✨🦁🌍🇿🇦
