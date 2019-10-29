View all in Latest
Anatii nominated for prestigious award alongside Beyoncé for 'Brown Skin Girl'

The local artist has been nominated for his contribution to the popular song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

South African artist Anatii. Picture: @anatii/instagram.com
South African artist Anatii. Picture: @anatii/instagram.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Anatii has given us one more reason to be proudly South African after receiving a nomination for the respected Soul Train Music Awards in the United States.

The Soul Train Music Awards is an annual awards ceremony which celebrates black artists in the entertainment industry.

Anatii, whose real name is Anathi Bhongo Mnyango, has been nominated for the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award, together with US star Beyoncé, for his contribution to the popular song Brown Skin Girl.

Brown Skin Girl, which features Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy, is part of Beyoncé The Lion King: The Gift album which was released in July this year.

It has been described as a love letter to black women and also sparked the #BrownSkinGirl challenge, which saw women posting selfies of themselves in celebration of their skin colour.

It opens with the lines: “Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world… never trade you for anybody else.”

LISTEN: Brown Skin Girl audio

Fans have since taken to social media to congratulate Anatii.

The local star also paid tribute to Beyoncé in a post on Instagram in July.

