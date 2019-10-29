Amla joins Surrey on Kolpak deal
It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances across 2013 and 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - County cricket side Surrey have announced the signing of former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla on a two-year Kolpak contract.
His deal will cover the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
Amla retired from international cricket in August as the second-highest Test runscorer in South African history with 9,282 runs in 124 matches.
He will join fellow countryman Morne Morkel at the county. The pair played Test cricket together for almost 12 years until Morkel’s retirement in 2018.
"Surrey are one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again," Amla said on his move.
"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints, so to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me. I’m really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team."
