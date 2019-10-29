AfriForum's Kriel: Court win against BLF proves I'm not a supporter of apartheid
The BLF had accused Kriel of hate speech when he said that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said that his court victory against the BLF proved that he was not a supporter of apartheid.
The case was heard at the Equality Court earlier on Tuesday.
During a radio interview in June, Kriel said that not 'enough' black people were killed during apartheid for it to be classified as such.
Kriel said he stood by his statement.
"Simply because it was not hate speech and what I said was in no way an effort to glorify the apartheid system. The court also found that I said in my interview that apartheid was wrong and infringed on the dignity of people."
