50 more firefighters recruited for CT's fire season

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has recruited 50 more firefighters ahead of the upcoming fire season.

The DA's Derrick America said that they would be deployed in four districts across the Cape metro.

"The Western Cape is one of the worst affected veld fire areas in the country, especially in the summer. Eighty percent of these fires are started due to negligence of individuals. These fires have a negative effect on biodiversity and ecosystems."

Earlier this month, firefighters embarked on a strike demanding overtime pay.

The City of Cape Town and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) had since reached an interim agreement. The parties return to court next month for a final ruling.