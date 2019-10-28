Woman accused of pepper-spraying Itumeleng Tsoeu opens counter case

Itumeleng Tsoeu, the woman who was allegedly pepper-sprayed while she breastfed her baby, is set to return to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court this week but this time as the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman accused of attacking a Vaal mother with pepper spray while she breastfed her baby is fighting back and has opened a counter case of assault.

In August, Eyewitness News reported on the story of Itumeleng Tsoeu who claimed she was attacked by Tarynne van der Westhuizen over parking at the Vaal Mall, in Vanderbijlpark.

Van der Westhuizen allegedly also shouted racial slurs at Tsoeu, calling her a monkey.

She has already appeared in court while investigations continue.

Tsoeu is set to return to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court this week but this time as the accused.

The woman she claims racially abused her while pepper-spraying her and her then-four-month-old son is taking her on, on the same charge of assault.

According to Tsoeu, van der Westhuizen said she was also injured when Tsoeu opened the car door and that she didn't see the baby who was being breastfed.

“She says she didn’t see any child because my car’s windows are dim but I had the baby all the time because I was breastfeeding.”

Police have confirmed van der Westhuizen has opened a case.

She's currently out on bail.