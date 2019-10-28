Whistleblower in Sindiso Magaqa case refuses to open case after being shot
The police's Jay Naicker said Thabiso Zulu was walking with a friend in Pietermaritzburg when three gunmen got out of a vehicle and shot at them on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The whistleblower who rose to prominence during the early stages of the Sindiso Magaqa murder case said he would not be pressing charges after being shot at the weekend.
Zulu was wounded in the arm.
Zulu said he had lost trust in the country's justice system and he would not be pressing charges.
He's currently in hiding following Saturday’s attack and through an intermediary, Mlungisi Zondi, he said he believed he was attacked after speaking out against an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the Msunduzi Municipality.
Last week, he led a community protest against Ward 29 councillor Siphamandla Magwaza whom he claimed defrauded the local municipality.
Naicker said they had opened a case of attempted murder and were relying on a hospital report confirming a gunshot wound as Zulu was not cooperating with the police.
Zondi has told Eyewitness News that Zulu did not intend on making a statement to the police.
“We don’t see the need for that. We are now used to a situation when where people are shot and killed for political reasons. It is hitmen who are arrested and not those who hired them.”
Zondi said Zulu was in a critical condition but was receiving medical attention.
