WC top cop post readvertised after candidate claims application tampered with
The post has been vacant in since August and was expected to be filled by the end of that month.
CAPE TOWN - The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner has been readvertised.
This after one of the candidates, Jeremy Vearey, claimed that his application was tampered with.
Sindile Mfazi will continue as acting provincial commissioner.
The post has been vacant since August and was expected to be filled by the end of that month.
However, after unexplained delays and a process shrouded in secrecy, it has now been withdrawn and readvertised.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The post and the process to appoint a Western Cape police commissioner has been withdrawn for re-advertisement. The advertisement has already been released so far internally.”
Police have refused to comment on why the post has been re-advertised.
The alleged problem with Vearey's application during the initial process was that his qualifications were apparently not included.
Popular in Local
-
Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
-
SA under water stress but plan coming, says Sisulu
-
State Capture: Estina had no money, so why did it get the Vrede deal?
-
CoJ says it will not concede to hackers' demands
-
Madikizela turns down DA party leadership but will go through process if asked
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 26 October 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.