WC top cop post readvertised after candidate claims application tampered with

CAPE TOWN - The post of Western Cape Police Commissioner has been readvertised.

This after one of the candidates, Jeremy Vearey, claimed that his application was tampered with.

Sindile Mfazi will continue as acting provincial commissioner.

The post has been vacant since August and was expected to be filled by the end of that month.

However, after unexplained delays and a process shrouded in secrecy, it has now been withdrawn and readvertised.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The post and the process to appoint a Western Cape police commissioner has been withdrawn for re-advertisement. The advertisement has already been released so far internally.”

Police have refused to comment on why the post has been re-advertised.

The alleged problem with Vearey's application during the initial process was that his qualifications were apparently not included.