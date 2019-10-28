WATCH LIVE: Peter Thabethe back at the state capture inquiry

Former Free State head of Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe returned to the commission in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Monday morning and hears more evidence regarding the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Earlier this month, Thabethe testified about financial irregularities at the Vrede dairy farm project.

It’s alleged the Vrede dairy project was used to siphon R200 million through Gupta company, Estina.

