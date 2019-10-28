Violence erupts as ANC national youth task team meets in Limpopo

Two vehicles were torched on Sunday night and there are also reports of injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - A meeting by the African National Congress (ANC) national youth task team turned violent in Limpopo on Sunday night.

Two vehicles were torched on and there are also reports of injuries.

The task team was in the province to assess the state of the organisation ahead of the youth league’s national congress next year.

The police's Matlafela Mojapelo said it was not yet clear who was behind the attacks.

“We’ve opened a case of malicious damage to property after two vehicles were touched last night and we haven’t arrested anyone yet.”

The ANC national youth task team condemned the violence and said disciplinary measures would be taken against those responsible.