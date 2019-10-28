Tshwane water situation not dire, it's under control, says Utility Services MMC
Last week, the city appealed to residents in areas, including Laudium and Atteridgeville, to use water sparingly after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of rapidly declining levels in the Vaal Dam.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged residents not to panic amid reports of a water crisis in the municipality.
The city said that even though some reservoirs were drying up, the situation was under control.
Last week, the city appealed to residents in areas, including Laudium and Atteridgeville, to use water sparingly after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of rapidly declining levels in the Vaal Dam.
MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said the picture was not as bleak as purported on some platforms.
“We’ve got 154 reservoirs in Tshwane. We only ran out of water predominantly, which was Laudium at 2% and Atteridgeville sitting at around 9%. The situation is not dire, it’s under control. We’ve managed to deal with the Laudium situation as well as all the other areas in the City of Tshwane.”
Popular in Local
-
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
-
Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
-
SA under water stress but plan coming, says Sisulu
-
Steenhuisen puts hand up to lead DA
-
Madikizela turns down DA party leadership but will go through process if asked
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 26 October 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.