Tshwane water situation not dire, it's under control, says Utility Services MMC

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged residents not to panic amid reports of a water crisis in the municipality.

The city said that even though some reservoirs were drying up, the situation was under control.

Last week, the city appealed to residents in areas, including Laudium and Atteridgeville, to use water sparingly after Rand Water reduced supply in Gauteng as a result of rapidly declining levels in the Vaal Dam.

MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said the picture was not as bleak as purported on some platforms.

“We’ve got 154 reservoirs in Tshwane. We only ran out of water predominantly, which was Laudium at 2% and Atteridgeville sitting at around 9%. The situation is not dire, it’s under control. We’ve managed to deal with the Laudium situation as well as all the other areas in the City of Tshwane.”