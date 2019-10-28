Still no justice for Genee Bergs's family, years after her murder
Genee Bergs was killed in her bedroom in what was initially believed to have been a robbery gone wrong.
JOHANNESBURG - A family is on Monday appealing for justice more than five years after a Johannesburg woman was shot dead in her home in Parktown North.
However, after an inquest in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, the murder weapon was connected to the husband Dieter Bergs, finding that he should face trial.
The finding has been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), but months later, a decision has still not been taken to prosecute.
This comes as the country continues to fight the scourge of gender-based violence.
The woman was found shot dead by a family friend and niece after receiving a call from the couple’s helper.
Her niece Liane Heyl said her aunt was to receive a payout, but the money was missing.
“She was meant to receive the money three months after her birthday. Three months after her birthday she was killed. So, we think that the murderer took the money, spent it and had to admit to her that there was no money.”
She said the family wanted justice, arguing that the NPA initially bungled the case, which had to be withdrawn.
Eyewitness News has contacted the NPA for comment but there's still no response.
