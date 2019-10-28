Steenhuisen puts hand up to lead DA

He on Monday afternoon announced he was availing himself for the DA leadership position while addressing the Cape Town Press Club in Newlands.

CAPE TOWN - John Steenhuisen is aiming to become the next Democratic Alliance leader.

He on Monday afternoon announced he was availing himself for the position while addressing the Cape Town Press Club in Newlands.

Steenhuisen, the party's former chief whip in Parliament was on Sunday elected to replace Mmusi Maimane as the DA's parliamentary leader.

The DA's federal council will meet to elect new leaders after Maimane resigned from leadership, Parliament and the party last week.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had turned down the option of standing for national party leader.

However, Madikizela said that he would go through the process if asked to by some members.

The DA's federal council is meeting to elect new leaders after Mmusi Maimane resigned from leadership, Parliament and the party last week.

Maimane's departure from the DA has not only left a void in the party.

It has also caused some of its provincial leaders to jostle for the top position.

Bonginkosi Madikizela leads the party's biggest support base.

"I still believe that I have unfinished business in the province but some of the people feel very strongly that they will be nominating me and I can't stand in the way of the people who will be nominating me."

Madikizela said that he had a lot to offer for the Western Cape but added that the party's best interest should be placed above everything.