State Capture: Estina had no money, so why did it get the Vrede deal?
Peter Thabethe is back at the state capture commission on Monday to continue his testimony.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture Department head Peter Thabethe said he believed that Estina would be able to pay for its part of the Vrede dairy deal, even though it was confirmed that the company had R16 in its account when the agreement was signed.
Thabethe is back at the state capture commission on Monday to continue his testimony.
A chief financial officer told the commission that Thabethe pulled her out of an office party to process a R30 million payment to Estina with no supporting documents
She said she had no knowledge of how Estina was selected to run the project.
Thabethe said he didn't know who Estina paid with a total of $8 million for a feasibility study.
When asked whether he knew any of the consultants whom he had paid money to, Thabethe answered: “Chair, let me go back and say that this was Estina who did these transactions. The department paid money to Estina to get their work done. How they did their work, we didn’t go into details.”
The financial irregularities at the Vrede dairy farm project have featured prominently at the inquiry.
At least R200 million in public funds meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State allegedly flowed to Estina, a company with links to the Gupta family, in 2014.
