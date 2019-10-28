Sisulu warns SA to use water sparingly or risk worsening situation

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she would be announcing a master plan next month, including restrictions that residents would have to adhere to.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured South Africans that the current water shortage facing the country was receiving the highest level of attention from government.

She, however, warned citizens to use water sparingly before the situation worsened.

Sisulu gave an update on Monday afternoon on the current water demand and its immediate impact on consumers.

Water officials said it was getting hotter and hotter and South Africa was not getting any fresh water, at least not until December.

Sisulu has made a special plea to citizens: “We must do whatever is possible and necessary to increasingly save the water that we have and use it sparingly to make sure that we can draw it out to the last drop.”

“We face harsh realities right now and we have to immediately begin to disaster-proof South Africa and South Africa’s security of water.”

While Sisulu did not divulge the details of her plan, she said it would entail the upgrading of infrastructure and prioritising how water was purified.

WATCH: Water Minister says South Africa is experiencing water stress