Sisulu: No need to panic over SA's water situation

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that one of the biggest threats to the country was the unpredictable rainfall.

The minister has joined Rand Water in addressing concerns about the declining water levels, especially in Gauteng.

Sisulu said there was no need panic but precautions needed to be taken.

"South Africa, like many other parts of the globe, is seeing a very dry season getting longer, more intense and more frequent. Climate change is a reality and it is affecting South Africa in this way."

#Sisulu: I want to assure South Africans that the current situation is drawing the highest level of attention, there is no need for panic but it is prudent that we use water sparingly. What we are experiencing right now is what we call water stress. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 28, 2019

She said that a number of provinces were battling.

"Gauteng is not alone. There are other provinces like the Eastern Cape in particular and Limpopo, which include large municipalities and numerous smaller towns that have various levels of water restrictions in place and in some cases receive only intermittent supplies."

