Sanef wants answers from Mantashe over bribing journos claims

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) said it would be writing to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday asking him to reveal the two journalists he allegedly admitted to paying hush money to over a story about an extra-marital affair.

According to the Sunday World, Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 each in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged relationship with a young woman.

Sanef condemned this and said it was shocked by the reported admission.

In the report, the Sunday World claims Mantashe declined to answer questions about an alleged love triangle involving a young woman along with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Sanef said it would be supporting the publication in its investigation into the story.

The organisation's Kate Skinner said: “It’s very important that we know who these journalists are because we have to stamp out this unethical behaviour.”

Sanef also said it intended adding a clause to its 'draft rules of engagement' with political parties to call for politicians to support a ban on any form of 'brown envelope' journalism.