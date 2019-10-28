Ramaphosa: Every metro in SA should have its own university
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Tambo commemoration event at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would consider a proposal by the Ekurhuleni metro to build a university in the area.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Tambo commemoration event at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan on Sunday.
Ekurhuleni is the only metro in the country that doesn’t have a university.
Mayor Mzwandile Masina has challenged Ramaphosa to change this.
“If you talk nicely to me, mayor, not via Twitter, we could get to that point. Every metro in our country should have its own university, that I believe firmly.”
The president also said government should honour the legacy of OR Tambo by delivering services.
The celebration was also used to celebrate Tambo’s 102nd birthday.
Ramaphosa said Tambo’s wish was for all South Africans to benefit from the country.
“We sought international solidarity, not only for the struggling masses of South Africa but for all colonised people of the world.”
Also in attendance was Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who said the legacy of Tambo’s late wife, Adelaide, should not be ignored as she played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid.
“We will have to dedicate a day for Mama Adelaide Tambo, so that the story can be fully told, not on the birthday of OR Tambo. We need another day.”
Makhura and Ramaphosa described Tambo as a true leader who won the respect of the world through his conduct.
