‘Please keep on supporting us’: Siya Kolisi thanks SA after victory over Wales

The Springboks secured their place in the finals on Sunday after their 19-16 victory against Wales. The team is now set to face England on Saturday at 11 am.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Twelve years ago Siya Kolisi watched the World Cup final match in a tavern because he didn’t have a TV at home. But 12 years later, he stands tall as the South African rugby captain and has thanked South Africans for their support after the Springboks’ victory over Wales.

After the team’s victory, Kolisi shared in a statement that he was inspired as a young boy by the Springboks team in 2007. South Africa beat England 15-6 during that World Cup final.

“I remember what it did for us as a nation – I have never seen people come together over sport like that. Thank you for your support, South Africa – it really means a lot to us.”

Kolisi and other Springbok members also thanked South Africans in a video message on social media, where he called on the nation for its support.

“Please keep on sending those messages of support. We appreciate it.”

The Springboks captain paid tribute to Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, for believing in him.

“The coach gave me my first contract when I was 18 and he has coached a lot of the guys at different times.”

South Africans have responded to the team’s messages, with many saying they’re looking forward to watching the Boks play in the finals of this year's Rugby World Cup.

One supporter told Eyewitness News Kolisi was “underrated”.

"I think Siya Kolisi has been underrated. He is a standout player."

"England is nothing for us. Just because they beat New Zealand, doesn’t mean they’ll beat us,” said another supporter.

Others took to social media to share their excitement and support.

