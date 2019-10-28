Mosimane: They benefited again from the referee’s mistakes

Despite claiming his first win over Pitso Mosimane in 10 attempts, Ernst Middendorp insists he derives no joy from the result.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have moved five points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings following their 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday.

A brace from Samir Nurkovic secured all three points for the Glamour Boys.

Despite claiming his first win over Pitso Mosimane in 10 attempts, Ernst Middendorp insists he derives no joy from the result.

“For us, it’s three points and nothing about sweetness,” he said. “Happiness is the biggest enemy of your development and your progress. If you start to be happy, if you start to run around with sweetness in your eyes, then sorry, you are done. And this definitely will not happen.”

Middendorp also explained a half time spat between him and Mosimane - which resulted in them being separated.

“I was just talking to the fourth referee about certain ideas I had in my mind and by accident, Pitso was all of a sudden standing behind. That was everything”.

Sundowns coach Mosimane was left annoyed by Chiefs' first goal, which he insists was scored from an offside position.

“They benefitted again, the first goal is offside,” he said in disappointment. “What’s new here? We lost again, and referees made a mistake. The linesman… on the line… he’s offside. It’s the same song so what are we talking here? They benefitted again from the referee’s mistakes”.

Mosimane added that while Chiefs “have more spirit and fight” this year, a lot of the success they are having in their quest to win the Absa Premiership title is being made easier by referees.

“They didn’t have the referees last year who make them benefit this year,” Mosimane said. “They know. That’s a fact. The first goal was offside. You get scared because when is this thing finishing? Is it a spiral or what? Is this going to stop? This thing must stop because where are we going? Something has to give in.”