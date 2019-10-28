Over 40 skulls found at altar in den of Mexico cartel suspects
Four of the skulls were built into the altar in the central Tepito neighbourhood, where police arrested 31 people on Tuesday on suspicion of drug cartel activity, the city government said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY - Police found more than 40 skulls, dozens of bones and a fetus in a glass jar next to an altar in the den of suspected drug traffickers in Mexico City during a raid this week, authorities said on Sunday.
Four of the skulls were built into the altar in the central Tepito neighbourhood, where police arrested 31 people on Tuesday on suspicion of drug cartel activity, the city government said in a statement. A judge ordered 27 of the suspects released.
A photo distributed by the Mexico City attorney general’s office showed skulls clustered around the altar, which had a cross behind it adorned with a horned wooden face mask.
To the right of the altar was a painted wall full of symbols that included a pyramid topped with a hand, celestial bodies and the head of a goat with a hexagram between its horns, according to photos of the room published by local media.
In front of the wall stood a variety of objects, including dozens of wooden sticks with coloured markings.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said authorities were still investigating the provenance of the skulls, at least 42 of which had been found.
Investigators also discovered knives, 40 jawbones, the fetus and 30 leg or arm bones at the site, the office said. It was not yet clear whether the fetus was human, the spokeswoman said.
Tepito, north of the capital’s historic centre, has long been known as a hotbed of illicit commercial activity.
The release of nearly all the suspects arrested in the raid on the warren of hidden tunnels and suspected drug laboratories in Tepito was seen as a setback to the government, which has been struggling to get a grip on chronic gang violence.
Popular in World
-
Five things we learned from Wales v South Africa
-
Trump suggestion of taking Syrian oil draws rebukes
-
Three held over UK truck deaths freed on police bail
-
Lebanese take to streets for 10th day, defying Hezbollah
-
Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi dead in US forces raid
-
Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.